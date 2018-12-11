WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
_____
908 FPUS56 KSEW 111106
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-120000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 42 47 / 90 80 50
$$
WAZ559-120000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 47 37 46 / 100 80 50
$$
WAZ507-120000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 47 40 46 / 90 90 50
Everett 47 40 46 / 90 90 50
$$
WAZ509-120000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 38 47 / 100 90 50
Tacoma 49 38 48 / 100 90 50
$$
WAZ556-120000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 40 47 / 90 90 50
$$
WAZ555-120000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 48 40 45 / 100 100 80
Enumclaw 48 37 45 / 100 100 60
North Bend 47 38 44 / 100 100 70
$$
WAZ503-120000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 49 40 47 / 100 80 50
Sumas 47 38 46 / 100 80 60
$$
WAZ506-120000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 47 42 46 / 100 70 50
Mount Vernon 49 40 47 / 100 80 50
$$
WAZ001-120000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at
times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 48 40 48 / 100 60 50
Eastsound 49 42 48 / 100 60 50
$$
WAZ510-120000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 50 44 50 / 100 70 40
Port Townsend 47 40 46 / 90 70 30
$$
WAZ511-120000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to
40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 49 38 48 / 100 80 50
$$
WAZ504-120000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to
40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 49 39 48 / 100 90 40
Olympia 48 39 46 / 100 90 40
$$
WAZ512-120000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one
to three inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-120000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 38 47 / 100 80 50
Sequim 48 36 47 / 90 70 40
$$
WAZ515-120000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 39 48 / 100 80 80
$$
WAZ516-120000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest
wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 49 40 47 / 100 80 70
$$
WAZ517-120000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to
35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in
the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 51 42 50 / 100 90 60
$$
WAZ513-120000-
Olympics-
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 4 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge 3 to 7 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 37 25 32 / 100 90 60
$$
WAZ567-120000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation
of 10 to 17 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches. Total snow accumulation 14 to 27 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing
to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 32 27 32 / 100 100 80
$$
WAZ568-120000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 8 to
15 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s.
Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to
2000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation
of 7 to 14 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 17 to
34 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the
passes 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. West
wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing
to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid
30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 32 29 33 / 100 100 80
Stevens Pass 31 26 29 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ569-120000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
305 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation of 10 to 17 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to
2500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow
accumulation of 7 to 12 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Total snow accumulation 19 to 33 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing
to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
$$
_____
