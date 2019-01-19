WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
_____
598 FPUS56 KSEW 192328
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Martin Luther King Jr
Day.
WAZ558-201200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 41 47 37 46 / 50 20 10 10
$$
WAZ559-201200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 37 46 32 45 / 50 10 10 10
$$
WAZ507-201200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 40 46 36 45 / 50 10 10 10
Everett 40 46 36 44 / 50 10 10 10
$$
WAZ509-201200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 38 45 33 45 / 50 20 10 10
Tacoma 37 47 32 46 / 50 20 10 10
$$
WAZ556-201200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 40 47 36 46 / 50 20 10 10
$$
WAZ555-201200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 40 46 35 43 / 40 20 10 10
Enumclaw 38 45 33 44 / 40 30 10 10
North Bend 40 46 34 44 / 50 20 10 10
$$
WAZ503-201200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 37 46 32 44 / 40 10 10 10
Sumas 38 45 34 43 / 50 10 10 10
$$
WAZ506-201200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to
20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 40 45 37 44 / 40 10 10 10
Mount Vernon 39 47 34 46 / 40 10 10 10
$$
WAZ001-201200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 39 46 34 46 / 30 10 10 10
Eastsound 41 46 37 45 / 30 10 10 10
$$
WAZ510-201200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to south
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 41 49 38 48 / 30 10 10 10
Port Townsend 39 45 36 45 / 30 10 10 10
$$
WAZ511-201200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. North part, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. South part,
southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 37 47 31 46 / 50 20 10 10
$$
WAZ504-201200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 38 47 32 47 / 40 30 20 10
Olympia 38 46 32 45 / 50 30 10 10
$$
WAZ512-201200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
50.
$$
WAZ514-201200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 37 46 33 46 / 30 10 10 10
Sequim 36 46 32 45 / 30 10 10 10
$$
WAZ515-201200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 39 48 33 48 / 50 10 10 10
$$
WAZ516-201200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 37 47 33 46 / 40 10 10 10
$$
WAZ517-201200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST
SUNDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. East
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 39 47 36 47 / 30 30 10 10
$$
WAZ513-201200-
Olympics-
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 25 31 21 31 / 40 10 10 10
$$
WAZ567-201200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level
near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near
2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet
increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 28 34 22 29 / 60 10 10 10
$$
WAZ568-201200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.
Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near
2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Southwest wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes
becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet
increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 29 34 25 32 / 50 30 40 10
Stevens Pass 27 31 21 27 / 50 30 20 10
$$
WAZ569-201200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
327 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near
3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
$$
_____
