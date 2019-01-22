WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 48 46 52 / 90 90 80
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 44 43 51 / 90 90 80
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 46 44 50 / 90 90 80
Everett 46 44 50 / 90 90 80
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 44 51 / 90 90 80
Tacoma 48 44 53 / 90 90 80
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy
with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 40. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 48 46 52 / 90 100 80
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the
40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 46 43 51 / 100 100 90
Enumclaw 48 45 52 / 90 100 90
North Bend 47 44 52 / 100 100 90
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 46 42 49 / 90 100 50
Sumas 43 40 48 / 90 100 60
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 46 44 50 / 90 100 50
Mount Vernon 46 45 52 / 90 100 70
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 46 42 50 / 80 100 40
Eastsound 47 44 51 / 90 100 40
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 50 48 54 / 80 90 60
Port Townsend 46 43 49 / 70 70 60
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph north part,
south 10 to 20 mph south part.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 46 44 52 / 100 100 70
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 46 53 / 90 90 80
Olympia 48 46 50 / 90 100 80
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. West
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 46 41 52 / 80 90 50
Sequim 46 38 49 / 70 70 50
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 42 53 / 100 100 40
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. West
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 44 51 / 100 100 40
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 50 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind
becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 47 51 / 100 100 50
Olympics-
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 36 30 39 / 90 100 50
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to
2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall
amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 6 to
11 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 22 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 31 31 39 / 100 100 80
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest wind in
the passes to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation
of 4 to 9 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to
20 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind
in the passes 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest wind in the
passes to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 33 31 36 / 100 100 90
Stevens Pass 30 29 35 / 100 100 100
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
308 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to
6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 15 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
