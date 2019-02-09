WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
472 FPUS56 KSEW 091822
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-100000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs near 30. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind around 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 200 feet increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet.
Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 28 17 32 / 50 10 10
WAZ559-100000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to
40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 19. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
50 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 28 17 33 / 50 10 10
WAZ507-100000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs near 30. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 21. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 30 18 32 / 50 10 10
Everett 30 17 31 / 50 10 10
WAZ509-100000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast with gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 28 15 33 / 50 10 10
Tacoma 28 16 33 / 50 10 10
WAZ556-100000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs near 30. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 14 to 17. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. East wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. Light wind becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near sea
level. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 29 15 32 / 50 10 10
WAZ555-100000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 13 to 17. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 30. Southeast wind around
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. East wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 29 16 31 / 50 10 10
Enumclaw 25 14 31 / 50 10 20
North Bend 27 14 30 / 50 10 10
WAZ503-100000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.
North wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast
wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast wind
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 24 15 32 / 10 0 10
Sumas 22 13 32 / 10 0 10
WAZ506-100000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 20 to 40 mph with
gusts to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22. North wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts
to 60 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
North wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
in the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 28 20 33 / 30 0 10
Mount Vernon 30 17 33 / 30 0 10
WAZ001-100000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs in the 20s to lower 30s. North wind 30 to 45 mph with gusts
to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23. Northeast
wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind
20 to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to
40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 28 20 34 / 30 0 20
Eastsound 27 21 33 / 20 0 10
WAZ510-100000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph
becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 24. North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 29 21 34 / 30 0 10
Port Townsend 28 19 33 / 40 10 10
WAZ511-100000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 22. North part, northwest wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph
increasing to 40 mph after midnight. South part, northeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts
to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
North part, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. South part, south
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 200 feet increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 29 17 34 / 50 10 10
WAZ504-100000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Snow likely. New snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 14 to 19.
Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.
Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the
upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 29 15 34 / 50 10 10
Olympia 28 16 34 / 60 10 10
WAZ512-100000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs near
30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet.
Lows near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet.
Lows near 30.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid to
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet
increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near
40.
WAZ514-100000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow likely. No new snow accumulation. Highs in
the 20s. North wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 15 to 19. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west
after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 24 17 33 / 60 10 30
Sequim 25 16 33 / 60 10 20
WAZ515-100000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs
in the 20s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25. Northeast wind
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 15 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast after
midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 28 24 34 / 30 0 40
WAZ516-100000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26. Northeast wind
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. East wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the
lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 27 21 36 / 30 10 50
WAZ517-100000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. East wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs
near 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
200 feet. Lows near 30.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet in the
morning. Highs near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 30.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 31 20 39 / 50 10 20
WAZ513-100000-
Olympics-
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. New snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near the surface.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of snow in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet
increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 11 7 20 / 70 10 20
WAZ567-100000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. No snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then snow after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 200 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near sea
level.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 200 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 12 4 19 / 20 10 10
WAZ568-100000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. New snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures 11 to 16.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. East wind
in the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Afternoon
pass temperatures 16 to 22. Light wind in the passes becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Afternoon pass
temperatures 17 to 22. Light wind in the passes becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Snow.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 16 7 22 / 50 20 20
Stevens Pass 11 3 16 / 60 20 10
WAZ569-100000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
1021 AM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow likely. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a
slight chance of snow after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Snow likely.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of snow.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.
