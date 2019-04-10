WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019
246 FPUS56 KSEW 101059
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-102300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 52 45 54 / 60 80 70
$$
WAZ559-102300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 53 44 54 / 40 50 40
$$
WAZ507-102300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 53 45 54 / 60 70 50
Everett 51 44 53 / 80 60 50
$$
WAZ509-102300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 52 45 54 / 60 80 60
Tacoma 52 45 54 / 60 70 60
$$
WAZ556-102300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 53 46 54 / 70 90 70
$$
WAZ555-102300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 43 52 / 90 90 80
Enumclaw 48 42 51 / 80 90 70
North Bend 49 43 51 / 90 90 80
$$
WAZ503-102300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 52 44 53 / 100 70 60
Sumas 51 42 53 / 100 70 40
$$
WAZ506-102300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west
to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind around 10 mph
becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 52 45 53 / 100 70 70
Mount Vernon 53 44 55 / 100 60 60
$$
WAZ001-102300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 53 45 53 / 90 80 70
Eastsound 52 45 53 / 100 70 80
$$
WAZ510-102300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 53 46 54 / 90 70 70
Port Townsend 52 45 54 / 80 50 70
$$
WAZ511-102300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 53 44 54 / 80 60 40
$$
WAZ504-102300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 46 54 / 70 90 100
Olympia 52 45 54 / 70 80 70
$$
WAZ512-102300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming west
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ514-102300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 44 52 / 60 60 70
Sequim 52 43 54 / 60 60 70
$$
WAZ515-102300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 50 45 52 / 100 80 90
$$
WAZ516-102300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 45 53 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ517-102300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 52 47 53 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ513-102300-
Olympics-
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane
Ridge up to 2 inches.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge
up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to
6 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
4000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 37 31 39 / 80 100 80
$$
WAZ567-102300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 3 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around
1 inch.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 37 31 39 / 100 80 90
$$
WAZ568-102300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.
Total snow accumulation 3 to 14 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in
the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 41 35 43 / 100 100 100
Stevens Pass 36 30 38 / 90 90 60
$$
WAZ569-102300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
358 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM PDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to
8 inches.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to
4 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 17 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
$$
