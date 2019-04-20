WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
_____
011 FPUS56 KSEW 201100
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-202300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 61 45 60 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ559-202300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 40 60 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ507-202300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming west
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 60 44 60 / 0 0 0
Everett 60 44 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-202300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 61 43 60 / 20 0 0
Tacoma 62 41 61 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ556-202300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 62 44 62 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ555-202300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North wind to
10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 43 62 / 10 10 0
Enumclaw 59 41 61 / 10 0 0
North Bend 60 41 62 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ503-202300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in
the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 64 43 60 / 0 0 0
Sumas 65 41 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-202300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 57 44 56 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 61 42 59 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-202300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 59 43 56 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 57 45 56 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-202300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 59 44 57 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 56 44 54 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-202300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 63 39 60 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ504-202300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 65 40 62 / 10 0 0
Olympia 63 39 60 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ512-202300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
$$
WAZ514-202300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 58 42 55 / 0 0 0
Sequim 59 41 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-202300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing
to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 59 41 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-202300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 57 41 53 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-202300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 43 55 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-202300-
Olympics-
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 48 35 45 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-202300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to
6000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 52 33 48 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ568-202300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. North wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the
passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 50 35 54 / 10 0 0
Stevens Pass 45 32 47 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ569-202300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing
level near 6000 feet in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 5000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather