WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

_____

114 FPUS56 KSEW 230941

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 45 61 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 39 61 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 42 59 / 40 20 0

Everett 55 42 58 / 50 20 0

$$

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 42 62 / 40 10 0

Tacoma 60 39 62 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 43 62 / 40 20 0

$$

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 43 63 / 70 30 0

Enumclaw 59 42 61 / 60 30 0

North Bend 59 42 62 / 60 30 0

$$

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 45 60 / 40 0 0

Sumas 60 43 61 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 43 56 / 40 10 0

Mount Vernon 58 42 60 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 41 57 / 20 0 0

Eastsound 56 43 56 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 44 58 / 40 10 0

Port Townsend 55 42 55 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 60 37 64 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 62 37 65 / 20 0 0

Olympia 60 37 64 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 38 57 / 30 0 0

Sequim 56 37 57 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 38 57 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 39 57 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 40 59 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing

level near 4000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 27 45 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5000 feet in the evening. Freezing level

near 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 33 48 / 70 20 0

$$

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 5500 feet in the evening. Freezing level near

5000 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 50s. East wind in the passes around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 32 53 / 70 20 0

Stevens Pass 46 32 50 / 60 40 0

$$

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

240 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet in the evening. Freezing level

near 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

$$

_____

