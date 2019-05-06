WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

_____

943 FPUS56 KSEW 061001

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 47 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 50 69 / 0 0 0

Everett 68 50 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 73 51 73 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 75 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 73 51 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 73 50 72 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 72 50 71 / 0 0 0

North Bend 72 50 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 69 50 70 / 0 0 0

Sumas 72 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 49 63 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 68 49 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 48 65 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 63 51 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 51 64 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 62 49 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 75 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 77 48 76 / 0 0 0

Olympia 76 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 48 65 / 0 0 0

Sequim 65 47 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 46 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 46 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 48 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 41 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 58 43 60 / 20 20 0

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming north around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 67 41 66 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 60 40 60 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather