WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
_____
943 FPUS56 KSEW 061001
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-062300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 73 52 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-062300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 73 47 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-062300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 68 50 69 / 0 0 0
Everett 68 50 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-062300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 73 51 73 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 75 50 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-062300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 73 51 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-062300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 73 50 72 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 72 50 71 / 0 0 0
North Bend 72 50 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-062300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 69 50 70 / 0 0 0
Sumas 72 49 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-062300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 63 49 63 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 68 49 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-062300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 64 48 65 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 63 51 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-062300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 51 64 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 62 49 62 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-062300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 75 48 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-062300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 77 48 76 / 0 0 0
Olympia 76 48 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-062300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ514-062300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 65 48 65 / 0 0 0
Sequim 65 47 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-062300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 46 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-062300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 64 46 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-062300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 48 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-062300-
Olympics-
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 57 41 57 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-062300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 58 43 60 / 20 20 0
$$
WAZ568-062300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 60s. Southwest wind in the passes around
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. North
wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Light wind in the passes becoming north around 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 67 41 66 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 60 40 60 / 0 10 0
$$
WAZ569-062300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
300 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather