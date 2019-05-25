WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

_____

522 FPUS56 KSEW 251018

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-252300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 50 71 / 70 30 20

$$

WAZ559-252300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 46 70 / 70 30 10

$$

WAZ507-252300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 57 50 68 / 70 20 10

Everett 56 50 68 / 70 20 10

$$

WAZ509-252300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 49 70 / 70 30 20

Tacoma 58 48 71 / 60 30 10

$$

WAZ556-252300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 50 72 / 70 30 20

$$

WAZ555-252300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 59 48 71 / 70 30 20

Enumclaw 56 46 69 / 80 30 30

North Bend 57 47 71 / 70 30 30

$$

WAZ503-252300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 50 72 / 60 20 10

Sumas 61 49 76 / 60 30 10

$$

WAZ506-252300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 50 65 / 70 20 10

Mount Vernon 59 48 70 / 70 20 10

$$

WAZ001-252300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 49 67 / 60 20 10

Eastsound 60 50 67 / 60 20 10

$$

WAZ510-252300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 50 65 / 70 20 10

Port Townsend 56 49 66 / 70 20 10

$$

WAZ511-252300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 45 73 / 40 30 10

$$

WAZ504-252300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 46 74 / 50 20 10

Olympia 58 46 72 / 50 30 10

$$

WAZ512-252300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-252300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 48 68 / 60 20 10

Sequim 57 47 69 / 70 20 10

$$

WAZ515-252300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 47 67 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ516-252300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 47 68 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ517-252300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 47 66 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ513-252300-

Olympics-

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 39 55 / 70 20 10

$$

WAZ567-252300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 42 59 / 80 40 20

$$

WAZ568-252300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 40 62 / 70 40 40

Stevens Pass 45 38 54 / 70 30 30

$$

WAZ569-252300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

317 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather