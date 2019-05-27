WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 26, 2019

_____

782 FPUS56 KSEW 271027

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 53 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 50 71 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 75 53 70 / 10 10 0

Everett 72 53 70 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 52 71 / 10 10 0

Tacoma 76 51 71 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 53 73 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 73 52 73 / 20 10 10

Enumclaw 71 51 70 / 20 20 10

North Bend 72 51 72 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 55 68 / 10 0 0

Sumas 75 54 71 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 53 65 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 53 70 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 66 52 65 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 61 54 64 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 53 65 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 66 53 66 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

East wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 73 51 68 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 50 70 / 10 10 0

Olympia 73 51 69 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 52 66 / 10 0 10

Sequim 69 52 67 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 49 63 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 50 59 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 52 59 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 60 50 59 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 66 47 62 / 20 20 20

$$

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 64 46 66 / 40 30 20

Stevens Pass 59 44 61 / 30 30 20

$$

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

327 AM PDT Mon May 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, isolated

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather