WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

054 FPUS56 KSEW 070300

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

WAZ558-071100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Mostly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 58 49 65 / 50 90 80 20

$$

WAZ559-071100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers late in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 58 45 65 / 50 90 60 10

$$

WAZ507-071100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 57 48 63 / 70 80 70 20

Everett 47 58 48 63 / 70 80 60 10

$$

WAZ509-071100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 58 48 66 / 70 90 80 20

Tacoma 46 58 47 65 / 60 90 80 20

$$

WAZ556-071100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A chance of

showers late in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 58 49 66 / 70 90 80 20

$$

WAZ555-071100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 58 46 65 / 80 90 80 20

Enumclaw 44 55 45 63 / 70 80 90 20

North Bend 46 57 47 65 / 70 90 80 20

$$

WAZ503-071100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 58 50 62 / 50 70 50 20

Sumas 45 60 48 64 / 40 90 50 20

$$

WAZ506-071100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers late in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 59 49 62 / 50 50 30 20

Mount Vernon 47 61 48 65 / 60 80 50 20

$$

WAZ001-071100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 62 46 64 / 40 50 20 20

Eastsound 49 59 50 62 / 50 50 30 20

$$

WAZ510-071100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 59 50 62 / 50 40 20 20

Port Townsend 44 57 45 60 / 60 60 30 10

$$

WAZ511-071100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 59 46 65 / 50 80 30 10

$$

WAZ504-071100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 60 47 66 / 60 100 60 20

Olympia 45 60 46 66 / 50 90 60 10

$$

WAZ512-071100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-071100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 54 45 58 / 20 60 40 10

Sequim 43 57 43 60 / 20 70 40 10

$$

WAZ515-071100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 56 47 59 / 40 60 40 20

$$

WAZ516-071100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 58 47 60 / 40 70 40 20

$$

WAZ517-071100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 56 50 59 / 40 80 50 20

$$

WAZ513-071100-

Olympics-

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

new snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 42 35 47 / 20 90 80 20

$$

WAZ567-071100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

new snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 42 38 47 / 60 100 80 40

$$

WAZ568-071100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 37 48 38 56 / 70 80 80 30

Stevens Pass 35 45 37 51 / 40 80 60 20

$$

WAZ569-071100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

759 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain

showers likely. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. New snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

$$

_____

