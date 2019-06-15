WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

489 FPUS56 KSEW 151010

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-152300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 75 57 79 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-152300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 75 52 78 / 0 0 10

WAZ507-152300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 53 73 / 0 0 0

Everett 72 53 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-152300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 54 79 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 77 53 79 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-152300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 56 79 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-152300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 74 52 77 / 0 0 0

North Bend 76 53 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-152300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 55 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 74 53 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-152300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 67 52 68 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 73 52 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-152300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 69 49 71 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 54 71 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-152300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 53 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 66 51 67 / 0 0 10

WAZ511-152300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 77 51 78 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-152300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 78 52 79 / 0 0 0

Olympia 77 51 79 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-152300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WAZ514-152300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 50 66 / 0 0 10

Sequim 67 50 69 / 0 0 10

WAZ515-152300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 48 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-152300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 50 64 / 0 10 0

WAZ517-152300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 51 65 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-152300-

Olympics-

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 60 46 61 / 0 0 10

WAZ567-152300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 65 48 66 / 10 10 10

WAZ568-152300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 60s. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 47 73 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 68 47 69 / 10 10 10

WAZ569-152300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

