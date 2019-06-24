WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-242300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 53 71 / 20 10 20

WAZ559-242300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 67 47 70 / 10 10 20

WAZ507-242300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 50 69 / 20 10 20

Everett 65 51 68 / 20 10 20

WAZ509-242300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 50 70 / 20 10 20

Tacoma 69 50 71 / 10 10 20

WAZ556-242300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 69 52 73 / 20 10 20

WAZ555-242300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 67 51 71 / 20 10 20

Enumclaw 65 49 68 / 20 10 20

North Bend 66 49 69 / 20 10 20

WAZ503-242300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 53 70 / 10 10 20

Sumas 67 49 72 / 10 10 20

WAZ506-242300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 50 66 / 10 10 20

Mount Vernon 67 49 69 / 10 10 20

WAZ001-242300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 66 47 67 / 10 10 20

Eastsound 65 52 67 / 10 10 20

WAZ510-242300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 52 66 / 10 10 20

Port Townsend 62 49 63 / 10 10 20

WAZ511-242300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 71 47 72 / 10 10 20

WAZ504-242300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 49 72 / 10 10 20

Olympia 69 48 70 / 10 10 20

WAZ512-242300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ514-242300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 61 47 62 / 10 10 20

Sequim 62 47 63 / 10 10 20

WAZ515-242300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 46 63 / 10 10 20

WAZ516-242300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 47 61 / 10 10 20

WAZ517-242300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 49 63 / 10 10 20

WAZ513-242300-

Olympics-

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 38 50 / 10 10 20

WAZ567-242300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 38 57 / 10 10 30

WAZ568-242300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of drizzle in the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet. Freezing

level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in

the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 42 63 / 10 10 30

Stevens Pass 53 38 58 / 10 10 20

WAZ569-242300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

322 AM PDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

