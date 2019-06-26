WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

298 FPUS56 KSEW 261057

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-262300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 54 67 / 60 60 70

WAZ559-262300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 49 66 / 60 50 70

WAZ507-262300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely late in the evening. A chance of showers after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 52 66 / 50 60 70

Everett 67 53 65 / 50 60 70

WAZ509-262300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 53 66 / 60 60 70

Tacoma 70 52 67 / 60 60 70

WAZ556-262300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 71 54 68 / 60 60 60

WAZ555-262300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers until late

afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 54 67 / 70 70 60

Enumclaw 65 50 63 / 70 60 70

North Bend 67 51 64 / 60 60 60

WAZ503-262300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 54 67 / 50 70 70

Sumas 73 54 67 / 50 70 80

WAZ506-262300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 65 52 64 / 50 60 70

Mount Vernon 69 52 68 / 50 70 70

WAZ001-262300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 68 50 66 / 50 50 60

Eastsound 68 54 66 / 50 60 70

WAZ510-262300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 54 65 / 50 60 70

Port Townsend 63 50 61 / 50 50 80

WAZ511-262300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 71 51 66 / 50 50 70

WAZ504-262300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 70 51 67 / 40 40 80

Olympia 70 50 66 / 50 50 70

WAZ512-262300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

WAZ514-262300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 48 59 / 50 50 70

Sequim 63 49 60 / 50 50 80

WAZ515-262300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 49 62 / 40 40 70

WAZ516-262300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 51 62 / 30 30 60

WAZ517-262300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 52 63 / 30 30 50

WAZ513-262300-

Olympics-

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. A chance of snow showers in

the morning. A chance of showers through the day. Snow showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 39 48 / 70 60 80

WAZ567-262300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers,

scattered thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow showers. Rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 58 43 49 / 80 80 80

WAZ568-262300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers, scattered thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 60. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow showers. Rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers,

snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 60 44 55 / 80 80 70

Stevens Pass 57 42 50 / 90 80 70

WAZ569-262300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

356 AM PDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers, scattered thunderstorms and showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers, scattered thunderstorms and showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

