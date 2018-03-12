WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

936 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

936 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

936 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

936 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

936 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

936 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

936 PM PDT Sun Mar 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

