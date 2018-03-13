WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

_____

