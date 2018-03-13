WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 9:09 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Highs in the 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain overnight. Lows around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 90
percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to
15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the
morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of
an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of mountain snow in the
morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.
Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the
30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s
to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
601 PM PDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
