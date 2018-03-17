WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

907 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

907 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then rain

or snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

907 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

907 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely.

Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

907 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers overnight mainly on the Waterville Plateau. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

907 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

907 PM PDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

