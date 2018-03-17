WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

252 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

252 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and

mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

252 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

252 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

252 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

252 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

252 PM PDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

