WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the

40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

