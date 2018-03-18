WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts
up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the 40s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light
mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the
40s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
900 AM PDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the 40s.
