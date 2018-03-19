WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Published 5:33 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
069 FPUS56 KOTX 190927
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
227 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
WAZ031-192345-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
227 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-192345-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
227 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind, becoming south
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ038-192345-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
227 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-192345-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
227 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ042-192345-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
227 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow
accumulations possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-192345-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
227 AM PDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast