WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

399 FPUS56 KOTX 310312 AAA

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED

National Weather Service Spokane WA

812 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

WAZ031-311115-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

812 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-311115-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

812 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ038-311115-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

812 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

In the mountains, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-311115-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

812 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ042-311115-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

812 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ043-311115-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

812 PM PDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast