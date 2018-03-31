WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

092 FPUS56 KOTX 310956

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

256 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

WAZ031-010045-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

256 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-010045-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

256 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ038-010045-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

256 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-010045-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

256 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

WAZ042-010045-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

256 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ043-010045-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

256 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast