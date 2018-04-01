WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain
snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,
Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then
numerous rain or snow showers overnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 50s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.
Scattered rain or snow showers in the evening, then isolated snow
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain or snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain or snow showers in the evening, then
numerous snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains, west
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers in the
evening, then isolated snow showers overnight. Snow level
2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except
west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph, except northwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
234 PM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow level
2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in
the 50s.
