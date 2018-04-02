WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated sprinkles and snow showers early in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers early in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Sunny early in the evening, becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. In

the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight, Mountain wind gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate

mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

225 PM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

