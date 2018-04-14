WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers overnight. Lows

around 40. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ034-035-141130-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ037-141130-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ038-141130-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely overnight. No

mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain and mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no mountain

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ041-044-141130-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ042-141130-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and mountain snow in the morning, then

rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers in the evening,

then rain and mountain snow showers likely overnight. Mountain

snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ043-141130-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

