WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 3:09 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
749 FPUS56 KOTX 141903
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
WAZ031-150030-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers
in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. In the mountains, gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in
the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-150030-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
$$
WAZ037-150030-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ038-150030-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and
mountain snow showers overnight. No mountain snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and mountain snow in
the morning, then rain in the afternoon. No mountain snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-150030-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ042-150030-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and mountain snow
showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers in the evening, then a
chance of rain and mountain snow showers overnight. Mountain snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning,
then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow may
be heavy at times. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.
Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ043-150030-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast