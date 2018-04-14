WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers

in the morning, then isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. In the mountains, gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in

the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers overnight. No mountain snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and mountain snow in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. No mountain snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and mountain snow showers overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning,

then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow may

be heavy at times. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1203 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

