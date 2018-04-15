WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then rain showers

and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and mountain

snow in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. No mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and mountain snow

in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then numerous rain and mountain snow showers in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers in the evening, then

rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 AM PDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then

numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

