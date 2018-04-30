WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

133 FPUS56 KOTX 300359

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

859 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

WAZ031-301115-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

859 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-301115-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

859 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-301115-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

859 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-301115-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

859 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ042-301115-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

859 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ043-301115-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

859 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather