WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

478 FPUS56 KOTX 301016

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

316 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

WAZ031-010115-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

316 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-010115-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

316 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-010115-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

316 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-010115-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

316 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ042-010115-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

316 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of mountain snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of high mountain snow

showers overnight. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-010115-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

316 AM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

