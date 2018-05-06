WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Published 5:58 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
_____
685 FPUS56 KOTX 060955
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
255 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of
the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin
for details...
WAZ031-062330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
255 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper
50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-062330-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
255 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon, mainly south of Interstate 90. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind 5
to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon north of
Highway 2. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ038-062330-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
255 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-062330-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
255 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ042-062330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
255 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high
mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain
snow showers. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ043-062330-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
255 AM PDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
_____
