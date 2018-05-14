WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 PM PDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

