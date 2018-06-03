WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

_____

776 FPUS56 KPQR 030932

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

232 AM PDT Sun Jun 3 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-032330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

232 AM PDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Morning clouds then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Morning clouds then partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly sunny. A 20

percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

=

WAZ020-032330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

232 AM PDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light wind, increasing to west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly sunny. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

=

WAZ040-032330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

232 AM PDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 15

mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly sunny. A 20

percent chance of showers. Valley highs around 60. West wind 5 to 10

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Valley highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

$$

=

WAZ019-032330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

232 AM PDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet,

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly sunny. A slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Northwest wind 5

to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet,

rising to 7500 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet, rising

to 7500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet,

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000

feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Free air freezing level 11000

feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet.

$$

=

=

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather