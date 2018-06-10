WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

303 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

303 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

303 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

303 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

303 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

303 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mountain snow

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet,

lowering to 4000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

303 PM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

