WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

_____

309 FPUS56 KOTX 112141

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

241 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

WAZ031-121215-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

241 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-121215-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

241 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ037-038-121215-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

241 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-121215-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

241 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ042-121215-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

241 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-121215-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

241 PM PDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through early evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

_____

