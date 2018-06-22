WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:45 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
171 FPUS56 KOTX 222139
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
WAZ031-231130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-231130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.
West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ038-231130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-231130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy. Northwest wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ042-231130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ043-231130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather