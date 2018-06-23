WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

134 FPUS56 KOTX 231606

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

906 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

WAZ031-232315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

906 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ034-035-232315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

906 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ038-232315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

906 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ041-044-232315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

906 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ042-232315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

906 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

WAZ043-232315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

906 AM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

