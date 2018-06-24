WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to

30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 PM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

