WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

_____

036 FPUS56 KOTX 301622

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

922 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

WAZ031-302315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

922 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to

20 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-302315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

922 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ038-302315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

922 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

In the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-302315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

922 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ042-302315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

922 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph,

except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ043-302315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

922 AM PDT Sat Jun 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather