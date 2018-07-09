WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight mainly on the

Waterville Plateau. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

