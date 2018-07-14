WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
591 FPUS56 KOTX 140316
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
816 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
WAZ031-141130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
816 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Gusts up
to 20 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ034-035-141130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
816 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-141130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
816 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. In the mountains, gusts up to
25 mph increasing to 35 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except north 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-141130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
816 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-141130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
816 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ043-141130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
816 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Breezy.
North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
