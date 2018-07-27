WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1035 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1035 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to upper 90s. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
1035 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 90s. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows in
the 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 102. Lows
in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1035 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the
upper 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1035 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and a chance of. A chance of. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper
90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 90s. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1035 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Haze. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in
the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1035 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 60s. North wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows
in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 100.
Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
