WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
090 FPUS56 KOTX 272130
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
230 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
WAZ031-281130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
230 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in
the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ034-035-281130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
230 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Haze. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
Highs 93 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
WAZ037-038-281130-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
230 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Haze.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the 50s.
WAZ041-044-281130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
230 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Haze. Lows in
the 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ042-281130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
230 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Haze.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
WAZ043-281130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
230 PM PDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Haze.
Patchy smoke overnight. Lows in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100.
Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
