WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
528 FPUS56 KOTX 012146
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
246 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
WAZ031-021215-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
246 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 80s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph
in the mountains.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-021215-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
246 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ038-021215-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
246 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows
in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper
80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-021215-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
246 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper
70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
WAZ042-021215-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
246 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy
smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ043-021215-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
246 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s
to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Patchy
smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy
smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
