WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except

west 10 to 20 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 50s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze in

the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY and SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except partly cloudy near the crest with a

20 percent chance of showers overnight. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy near the crest with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Mostly sunny lower slopes. Haze in the morning.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

near the crest. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms near the crest and Canadian border. Haze. Lows

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

then south 5 to 15 mph by afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening with gusts to 25 mph, becoming light

north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze in

the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

