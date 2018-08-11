WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
_____
769 FPUS56 KOTX 110952
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
WAZ031-112345-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ034-035-112345-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper
80s to lower 90s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze. Areas of
smoke overnight. Lows in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
WAZ037-038-112345-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Smoke in
the morning. Haze. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs around
90. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze. Areas of
smoke overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s.
$$
WAZ041-044-112345-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy.
West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s.
$$
WAZ042-112345-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the
evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s.
$$
WAZ043-112345-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of smoke in the morning.
Haze. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze. Areas of
smoke overnight. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s.
$$
_____
