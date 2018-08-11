WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

WAZ031-112345-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-112345-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze. Areas of

smoke overnight. Lows in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ037-038-112345-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Smoke in

the morning. Haze. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze. Areas of

smoke overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-112345-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Windy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s.

$$

WAZ042-112345-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

$$

WAZ043-112345-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

252 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of smoke in the morning.

Haze. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke in the evening. Haze. Areas of

smoke overnight. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

$$

_____

