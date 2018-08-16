WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
427 FPUS56 KOTX 162136
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
236 PM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
WAZ031-171115-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
236 PM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms with little or no rain in the evening, then
scattered showers and thunderstorms with little or no rain
overnight. Haze. Lows in the 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-171115-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
236 PM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.
Haze and areas of smoke. A chance of sprinkles and isolated
thunderstorms with little or no rain overnight. Lows in the upper
50s to upper 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. A chance
of sprinkles and isolated thunderstorms with little or no rain in
the morning. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.
Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
WAZ037-038-171115-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
236 PM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.
Smoke overnight. A chance of sprinkles overnight. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of
sprinkles in the morning. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in
the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-171115-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
236 PM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.
Smoke overnight. A chance of sprinkles overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s
to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in
the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ042-171115-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
236 PM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs
in the 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ043-171115-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
236 PM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in
the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
_____
