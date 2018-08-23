WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

WAZ031-241215-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Smoke in

the morning. Haze. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ034-035-241215-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, then mostly clear overnight. Haze and

patchy smoke. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and

patchy smoke. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ037-038-241215-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ041-044-241215-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ042-241215-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

WAZ043-241215-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 PM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

