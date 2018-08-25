WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018
096 FPUS56 KOTX 250908
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
208 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
WAZ031-252330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
208 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs
in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and
patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-252330-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
208 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles in the evening.
Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze. Smoke overnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy
smoke. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ037-038-252330-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
208 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy.
Occasional sprinkles in the evening. Haze and smoke. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-252330-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
208 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ042-252330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
208 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. A 50 percent chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid
to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ043-252330-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
208 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Occasional sprinkles in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
