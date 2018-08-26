WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

_____

669 FPUS56 KOTX 260937

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

237 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

WAZ031-270030-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

237 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and

patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ034-035-270030-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

237 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Haze and smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

$$

WAZ038-270030-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

237 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Haze

and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light, Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-270030-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

237 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ042-270030-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

237 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Haze

and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze and smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs

in the 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-270030-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

237 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze

and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Warmer. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

$$

_____

