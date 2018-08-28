WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

_____

087 FPUS56 KOTX 280959

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

259 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

WAZ031-282315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

259 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-282315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

259 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ036-282315-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

259 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ038-282315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

259 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-282315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

259 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ042-282315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

259 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy smoke

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-282315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

259 AM PDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather